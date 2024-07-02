Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Head to Head Comparison

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Free Report) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -9.03% Verint Systems 5.52% 16.56% 6.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plum Acquisition Corp. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $35.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Verint Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

25.9% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Verint Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 71.0% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Verint Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plum Acquisition Corp. I and Verint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plum Acquisition Corp. I N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Verint Systems $910.39 million 2.21 $38.61 million $0.48 67.96

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Plum Acquisition Corp. I.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Plum Acquisition Corp. I on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California. Plum Acquisition Corp. I operates as a subsidiary of Plum Partners, LLC.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions. The company provides Verint Open platform designed to help brands increase CX automation across all touchpoints between organization and customers in the contact center, back office, branch, web sites, and mobile apps. It serves banking, insurance, public, retail, and telecommunication industries. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

