PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 355 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25,850.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PB opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

