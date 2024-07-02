PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,931 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 160.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,585,000 after purchasing an additional 704,268 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,466,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after buying an additional 125,455 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,293,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after buying an additional 140,697 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intapp by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after buying an additional 708,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,193,679.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $318,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,193,679.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

