PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASG. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $5.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

