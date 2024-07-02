PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,354 iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUS opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.1945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

