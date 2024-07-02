PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 134,538 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NMI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in NMI by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in NMI by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 237,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 426.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 42,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NMI from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

NMI Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.76 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

