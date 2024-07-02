PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 217.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,412 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,097 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,307,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,343,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

