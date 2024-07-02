PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FBP opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FBP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

