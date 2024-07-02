PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 153.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

