PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 474.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 7.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 9.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 95,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura Securities raised shares of SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

SKM stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $22.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

