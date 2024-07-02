PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 13D Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 153,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 50,313 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $4,222,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,763.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 218,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,770 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $3,215,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

