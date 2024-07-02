PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,139 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 472,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after buying an additional 63,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

