PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 796 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MP. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 178,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in MP Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MP Materials by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

