Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $328.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.00.
POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Shares of POOL stock opened at $307.69 on Friday. Pool has a 52-week low of $299.24 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
