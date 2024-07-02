Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $328.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.00.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Pool Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $96,528,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 463.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 30,047.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,988,000 after acquiring an additional 156,361 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $307.69 on Friday. Pool has a 52-week low of $299.24 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

