Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stake Boosted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 140.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POR. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

POR opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.25. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

