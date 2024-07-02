PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,557,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 340,555 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after buying an additional 188,333 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 110,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,967,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. 22,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,927. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.53. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 315.80%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

