Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Short Interest Down 13.9% in June

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the May 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 383,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.7 %

POWI opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,528,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,679,000 after purchasing an additional 123,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,316,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

