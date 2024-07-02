PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $155.47 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.47.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $123.98 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

