Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Prada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. Prada has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

Prada Company Profile

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

