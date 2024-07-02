Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRAX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $41.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.75. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

