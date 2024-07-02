Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Precipio Stock Performance

PRPO opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. Precipio has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 46.12% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

