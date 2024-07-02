Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Short Interest Down 14.3% in June

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Private Bancorp of America has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

