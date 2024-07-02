Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 917,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.6 %

PRVA stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.23.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.07 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

In other news, Director Adam Boehler purchased 5,306 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,549.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,773,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,257,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481 and sold 45,457 shares worth $827,810. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 114,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,344,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after purchasing an additional 299,395 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 154,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Privia Health Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

