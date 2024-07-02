ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.03

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.03 and traded as low as $28.57. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 8,292,632 shares.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $3,771,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 449,017 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.