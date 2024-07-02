Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.53.

Q2 Stock Down 0.2 %

QTWO stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Q2 has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $64.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,675.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,079 shares in the company, valued at $13,564,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,275 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,078,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,386,000 after buying an additional 398,871 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,850,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,218,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,627,000 after buying an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 14.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,852,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after buying an additional 235,582 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

