QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.37

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRHGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.37 and traded as high as $60.19. QCR shares last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 60,965 shares.

QCR Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $991.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $141.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $205,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

