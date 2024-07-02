QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.37

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.37 and traded as high as $60.19. QCR shares last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 60,965 shares.

QCR Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $991.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $141.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth $205,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

