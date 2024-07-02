Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.63

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $10.65. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Quaint Oak Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

