QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Stock Price Up 12.9%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.51 ($0.06). 107,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 123,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.99 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.60 million, a P/E ratio of -450.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

