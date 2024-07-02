Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

