Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

