Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Update

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 32,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCRT opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Recruiter.com Group has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $6.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

