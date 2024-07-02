Redwire’s (RDW) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDW. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Redwire Stock Performance

NYSE RDW opened at $6.94 on Monday. Redwire has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $455.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Research analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

