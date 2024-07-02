Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Short Interest Update

Relo Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RELOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,200 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 871,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Relo Group stock opened at C$15.39 on Tuesday. Relo Group has a 52 week low of C$15.39 and a 52 week high of C$15.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.39.

Relo Group, Inc engages in the provision of property management services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services, as well as leisure and accommodation services.

