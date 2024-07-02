Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 926,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,912.0 days.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.20. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

About Rio Tinto Group

Featured Stories

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

