Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

