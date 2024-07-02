Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Raised to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Rivian Automotive has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

