Robert W. Baird Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $341.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $341.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $310.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.96. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,534 shares of company stock worth $11,735,433 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

