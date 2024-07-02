Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.8 days.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RSGUF stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

