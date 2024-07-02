Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Roper Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:ROP opened at $562.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $471.93 and a 52-week high of $569.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.
