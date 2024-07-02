Royal Bank of Canada Increases Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target to GBX 520

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.32) to GBX 520 ($6.58) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.31) to GBX 435 ($5.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.57) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 493.75 ($6.25).

LON WOSG opened at GBX 410.81 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29. The company has a market capitalization of £984.17 million, a PE ratio of 931.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 381.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 433.01. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 324 ($4.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 789 ($9.98).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

