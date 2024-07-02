Royal Bank of Canada Lowers NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $30.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Marathon Capitl restated an equal weight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $59.90.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

