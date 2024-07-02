RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Cut by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of RTX opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

