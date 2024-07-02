Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,240 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $52,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 770,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 253,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUSHA traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,849. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

