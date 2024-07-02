Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Up 26.9% in June

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SB stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 164,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,293. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $643.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.92. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.33.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,162 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

View Our Latest Report on SB

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Free Report)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.