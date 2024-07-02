SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $212.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBAC. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $189.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 41.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SBA Communications by 228.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $17,143,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.