Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schrödinger worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 163,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SDGR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

