Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDGR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Schrödinger Stock Down 3.0 %

SDGR stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 75.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $3,810,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 75.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 64,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Schrödinger by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

