Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.