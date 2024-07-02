Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.