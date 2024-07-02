Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.22

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.22 and last traded at C$12.07, with a volume of 50358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.11.

SES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,243,189.20. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 106,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,243,189.20. Also, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$755,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 323,569 shares of company stock worth $3,752,369 and sold 173,125 shares worth $2,018,144. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

